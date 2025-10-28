Man due in court to face Derry burglary and offensive weapon charge
A 25-year-old man, arrested by officers investigating a burglary in the Clon Elagh area of Derry on Monday, has been charged to court.
He has been charged with a number of offences including burglary with intent to steal, attempted burglary with intent to steal and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 28.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.