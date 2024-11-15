Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who was extradited from the United States has been jailed at the local Crown Court for indecently assaulting a female over 40 years ago.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of his victim, admitted 12 counts of indecent assault on the victim on dates between August 13 1975 and August 16 1979.

The court heard that the abuse began when the victim was aged 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a victim impact report, the woman said she carried ‘the scars of what he did to this day’.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

The woman first attended Strand Road police station in October 2014 when the defendant was living in the US.

Eventually he was extradited and charged with the offences and pleaded guilty in September of this year.

The court heard that the defendant sexually abused the victim on numerous occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The abuse occurred over a number of years until the woman was aged 15.

Judge Neil Rafferty KC said that familial sexual abuse often had ‘a damaging and corrosive impact’ on relationships within families.

Before passing sentence, Judge Rafferty said that fortunately a ‘disgraceful distinction’ in these sort of cases where indecent assault on a female carried a maximum of two years while a similar assault on a male carried a maximum of ten years had been ended.

He said those who abused young children ‘must expect a custodial sentence’.

The man was sentenced to three years with 18 months in custody and 18 months on licence and two years on probation.

He also has to sign the Sex Offender’s Register for a period of 10 years.