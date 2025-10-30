Man facing ‘extremely serious’ domestic abuse charges bailed on condition he does not enter Derry

By Court Reporter
A man who appeared on 'extremely serious' domestic abuse offences has been released on bail on condition he does not enter the city of Derry.

Karl Lydon (36) of Rockmills appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He was charged with assaulting a female occasioning her actual bodily harm on October 29.

He was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely a piece of wood, criminal damage to a phone, threats to kill and a course of action deemed to be domestic abuse on the same date.

Police connected the accused to the charges and defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said bail was agreed subject to conditions.

Mr Quigley said several addresses were put forward but one was in England and the other outside the jurisdiction.

The officer said the offences were 'serious' but bail would be agreed to a PSNI-approved address, no contact with the alleged injured party, not to enter Derry and a £1,000 surety.

Lydon will appear again on November 27.

