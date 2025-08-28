Man found shouting and swearing at Altnagelvin Hospital A&E in Derry jailed

By Court reporter
Published 28th Aug 2025, 13:08 BST
A man who was disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Stephen McColgan (33) of no fixed abode admitted one charge of disorderly in the hospital on August 22.

Police were called to a report of a male causing a disturbance in A&E and found McColgan, who had been discharged, behaving in an aggressive manner, shouting and swearing.

The police were told that the defendant had been discharged from the hospital and had no reason to remain there.

Altnagelvin Hospital.

Police tried to de-escalate the situation but were unsuccessful and McColgan was arrested.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said that her client had been homeless and had mental health issues.

She said he accepted everything that had been said.

McColgan was jailed for a period of two months.

