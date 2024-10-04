Man found with open can of Carlsberg in Derry city centre in court charged with breaching bail
Alan Luukas (46) of Foyle Park in Derry was on bail for breaching a restraining order and disorderly behavior with bail conditions including not being intoxicated in public.
On October 3 he was spotted in the Guildhall Square with an open can of Carlsberg that he initially claimed wasn't his, something that was later disproven via CCTV.
Police objected to bail as Luukas has a history of breaching bail and they believe that he is at clear risk of reoffending.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that there had been no new offences at the time of his arrest, asking for the court to give him 'one final chance'.
District Judge Barney McElholm granted bail, amending the conditions to include a total ban on alcohol.
He will appear again on November 1.