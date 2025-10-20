Man granted anonymity to be sentenced in Derry for drugs charges

A man who appeared at Derry Crown Court on drug charges will be sentenced in December.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, who had been granted anonymity, previously admitted four charges and Judge Roseanne McCormick KC said she would deal with the issue of anonymity at his sentencing hearing.

The man pleaded guilty to supplying Class B drugs on dates between June 1, 2024 and October 11, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also admitted possessing class B drugs with intent to supply on October 11, 2024 as well as two charges of possessing class B on the same date.

A pre-sentence report was requested and the case was adjourned for sentencing on December 15.