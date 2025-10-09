A man who has 'a chronic problem with alcohol' and who was said to have misunderstood his bail conditions has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with assaulting police.

Gareth Wray (46) of Spencer Road in Derry was charged with assaulting a police officer on October 7.

A police officer connected the accused to the charge and opposed bail at the hearing on Thursday.

He told the court that Wray had appeared in court on Saturday past and had been released on condition he was not intoxicated in public.

On October 7 Wray had been arrested and while being taken to custody it was alleged that he became verbally abusive to police calling an officer 'a Fenian b-----d'.

It was believed, the court was told, Wray was attempting to harm himself and when an officer intervened he allegedly punched him twice. The defendant had to be restrained, the court heard.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of reoffending and the defendant's problem with alcohol.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that Wray's alcohol problem was such that management was the only option.

He said that the defendant had not understood his bail conditions and thought the conditions attached to his bail had just meant that he was not permitted to drink in public.

The solicitor asked for him to be released on bail to an address approved by the PSNI, although he accepted his client would 'struggle to get an address'.

Wray was released on bail to a suitable address and will appear again on November 6.