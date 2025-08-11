Man has 'done all the harm he can to himself' with drugs Derry court told

A solicitor has told Derry Magistrate's Court that a man who appeared before the court has 'done all the harm he can to himself' with drugs.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gérard Mullan (40) of no fixed abode appeared charged with possessing an array of drugs on August 7 and August 8.

The court heard at a hearing on Monday that police were on mobile patrol in the Great James Street area of Derry’s city centre when they were flagged down by a member of the public who was concerned about a man who was lying on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police found Mullan, who was incoherent and mumbling, and when they searched him they found a variety of drugs.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Mullan was taken from the scene to Altnagelvin Hospital.

On August 8 Mullan was again observed by police intoxicated and a search undertaken by officers uncovered drugs that he had on him.

While being arrested, the court heard, Mullan became 'volatile' and tried to kick an officer and headbutt the vehicle.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said Mullan had been arrested on August 8 (Friday) and was only fit for court on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The solicitor said Mullan was 'a real testament to the harm drugs can do', adding that he was a classic addict in that if he has drugs 'he will take them'.

Mr Quigley said that the defendant had an appointment for treatment.

District Judge Conor Heaney said there was 'a glimmer of hope' for Mullan and deferred sentence until October 6 to see how successful the treatment might be.