Man in 40s due in court on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child

By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Oct 2025, 17:51 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2025, 14:06 BST
A 47-year-old man arrested in the Strabane area on Saturday on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child has been charged to court.

He has been charged with two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child, and arranging or facilitating the commission of sex offence against a child.

He is expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Monday, October 13.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

