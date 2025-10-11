Man in 40s due in court on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child

PSNI

A 47-year-old man arrested in the Strabane area on Saturday on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child has been charged to court.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been charged with two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child, and arranging or facilitating the commission of sex offence against a child.

He is expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Monday, October 13.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.