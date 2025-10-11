Man in 40s due in court on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child
A 47-year-old man arrested in the Strabane area on Saturday on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child has been charged to court.
He has been charged with two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child, and arranging or facilitating the commission of sex offence against a child.
He is expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Monday, October 13.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.