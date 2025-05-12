Man in Derry court charged with attempted sexual communication with child

A man arrested in the Fountain for allegedly trying to contact a child for sexual purposes was lured there by so called ‘paedophile hunters’ the local Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

Matthew Howitt (31) with an address at Tregullow Road in Falmouth was charged with attempted sexual communication with a child on May 9.

He was also charged with arranging the commission of a sexual offence by a child on the same date.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

Bishop Street Courthouse

The court was told that a group called 'Justice Reborn' streamed footage on Facebook which allegedly showed the defendant trying to meet a child in the Fountain area.

The officer said a 'large crowd' had gathered at the incident and bail was opposed due to the fact there was no address.

The judge was shown messages between the defendant and the 'child' he believed he was contacting.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client 'partially accepts' the charges and was 'deeply remorseful and ashamed'.

He said that there was no child actually involved but that the decoy was supposed to be a 13-year-old.

The solicitor said that 'notwithstanding the seriousness of the charge' the defendant had no record.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said it appeared the defendant was 'clearly attempting to make contact with a child.'

She said there was a 'huge volume of messages' and described some of them as 'fairly graphic'.

The judge said she would be concerned if Howitt got bail and refused it.

Howitt was remanded in custody to appear again on June 5.