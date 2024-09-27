Man jailed at Derry court for indecent assaults on 2 babysitters
The man admitted the offences, which occurred on dates between July 1, 1985 and June 30, 1992.
The court heard that both young men would have babysat for the accused and his wife.
The court heard details of the indecent assaults on the first victim, which began when the man asked him to rub cream on his back.
It was not until 2019 that the victim was able to disclose what had happened.
The second victim said that the assaults occurred when he was babysitting and occurred five to 10 times.
Judge Neil Rafferty KC said that such offending had to be treated severely.
He said there were several aggravating factors including the prolonged period of offending.
The man was sentenced to 18 months in custody followed by two years on probation.
He will also have to sign the Sex Offender's Register for a period of 10 years.