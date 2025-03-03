Man jailed for abusive messages about Derry & Strabane Mayor appeals jail sentence

A man jailed for five months for abusive messages about Derry's Mayor Councillor Lillian Senoi Barr has appealed against the sentence imposed at the Magistrate's Court and has written a letter of apology.

Kevin Barry McIntyre (31) of Miller Street in Derry had contested two charges of abuse of the communications network on May 2 and May 4 2024 but was found guilty after a short contest.

At the County Court in Derry on Monday, a prosecutor told the court that police were alerted by the injured party's husband who sent them screenshot of McIntyre's post.

One of the post had a picture of the Mayor and was headed 'terrorist alert'. It also stated that the Councillor Senoi Barr 'would be removed from the city dead or alive'.

Court

The account was identified as belonging to McIntyre, and when interviewed the defendant made full admissions to posting the messages.

However, at the time he told police that 'everybody leaves Derry dead or alive.'

The court was told of the remarks of District Judge Barney McElholm who said he would not 'inflict this man on the community' and went on to describe him as a racist.

The judge said that the defendant had had an opportunity to show remorse but had instead tried to say the victim was the racist.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said these were 'very serious offences'.

He said his client had always accepted he was responsible for the messages but had denied they were meant to be 'menacing', but now recognised that others would see it differently.

Mr Donaghey said that there had been no direct contact between McIntyre and the Mayor.

The barrister said that the defendant had 'matured' since the incident and there had been no repeat.

He said he had written a letter of apology to the court, and said it was 'highly unlikely' McIntyre would be back before the court.

The barrister said that McIntyre now 'cut a contrite figure' who had learned his lesson.

Judge Gerry McNamara said he want some time to consider the appropriate sentence in this case and adjourned sentencing until March 14.