Man jailed for life for rape and murder of Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin in India in 2017.

Vikat Bhagat was sentenced on Monday for the rape and murder of Ms. McLaughlin in Canacona, India, almost eight years ago.

He had been found guilty at the District and Sessions Court, in South Goa, Margao, India, on Friday.

Danielle was just 28 years old when she was murdered in Goa in March 2017.

Bhagat’s sentencing followed a seven-year trial.

Prosecutors had asked for the death penalty but on Monday he was handed two life sentences, one for murder, and one for rape, both of which are to be served concurrently. He also received an additional sentence of two years for the destruction of evidence.

Police Inspector Filomina Costa welcomed the sentencing, stating: "The verdict today is quite satisfactory."

Under the Indian judicial system Bhagat will be allowed to apply for release after spending 14 years in prison. He has already spent seven years in jail whilst awaiting trial.

Defence counsel for Bhagat Adv Franco told the media that his client would be appealing the conviction and the sentence.

After Bhagat was convicted for Danielle’s rape and murder her family thanked diplomats, public prosecutors, lawyers and investigating police officers for supporting them during their eight year fight for justice.

"We are so grateful that they fought for her just as hard as we have. We are so thankful that their hard work has paid off and that Vikat has been found guilty of taking Danielle from us.

“We had Danielle in our lives for 28 years and we wish we could have seen the women she would have become but because of Vikat she will forever be 28.

"We will never see her smile or hear her laugh and we appreciate all that they have done for our campaign fighting for this outcome,” they stated.

The McLaughlin family spoke of the all-consuming nature of their justice campaign and of their relief that they will now be able to grieve.

"We have lost nearly eight years of our lives fighting for Danielle and we are so thankful that we now can start grieving her immeasurable loss.

"She was so much more than a daughter, sister and best friend. She lit up every room she entered and touched the lives of all who met her. She brought so much good into this world and he so quickly took her from this world with his cruelty.

"We are so thankful that everyone involved in her case has treated her like their daughter and us with how much they have cared and fought so tirelessly for her,” they added in a statement following the guilty verdict on Friday.

Special gratitude was conveyed to Danielle’s best friend Emma Louise McMenamin, who started a fund-raising drive last year to allow Danielle's mum Andrea and her sisters, travel to Goa and attend the trial in person.

“Danielle’s truth has finally been heard,” the family said.