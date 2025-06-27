Man jailed for series of burglaries in Derry

A man has been jailed for a series of burglaries in the Waterside area of Derry three years ago.

Matthew Paul Grant, aged 22 and from the city, appeared at Londonderry Crown Court via videolink and was sentenced to 32 months, with half to be served in custody and half on licence.

He had previously pleaded guilty to a number of offences including two counts of burglary.

Detective Inspector Gingell said: “These burglaries took place overnight between Sunday, June 26 and Monday, June 27, 2022. Items including cash and a vehicle were stolen.

Bishop Street Courthouse

“Later that day, the vehicle was recovered in County Donegal following a collision. The driver, Matthew Paul Grant, was arrested by our colleagues in An Garda Síochána.”

Detective Inspector Gingell continued: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to investigating all criminality. We do not underestimate the impact that home invasion can have for the victims, and remain determined to bring those involved in such activity before the courts.”