Man knows he is in 'the last chance saloon' solicitor tells Derry court

By Court Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2025, 14:18 BST
A solicitor has told Derry Magistrate's Court that his client was aware he was in 'the last chance saloon'.

Dean Robinson (32) of London Street appeared charged with disorderly behaviour in Waterloo Place on October 14, and a charge of assaulting police on the same date.

He also breached his bail conditions by being intoxicated in public.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075placeholder image
He said police were arresting a man on an unrelated matter when Robinson became involved. Police warned him on several occasions and tried to remove him from the scene but he allegedly returned and at one point allegedly drew back his arm as if to strike an officer and was arrested.

A police officer said that the defendant had breached bail 14 times although this was his first breach on these charges.

The officer said there was a clear risk if re-offending and breaching bail.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that Robinson had 'a long standing problem with alcohol'.

He said that bail could be granted with conditions that Robinson does not be intoxicated in public.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan granted bail on condition Robinson submit to a preliminary breath test if required and not be intoxicated in public.

He will appear again on October 29.

