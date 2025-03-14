Man on sexual assault charge jailed for contempt of court in Derry

A man who began shouting and swearing during his court appearance has been found in contempt of court and sentenced to an immediate 28 days in custody.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Connors (29) of no fixed abode was appearing at Derry Magistrates Court on Friday charged with sexual assault following an incident that occurred on March 12.

Police initially received a call from a professional person that she had been assaulted by Connors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She reported that Connors had allegedly grabbed her by the upper thigh before moving his hand further up, an incident that was said by police to be caught on CCTV.

Court.

While the facts were being read out, Connors claimed that there was no CCTV footage and began shouting and swearing.

District Judge Barney McElholm offered him the chance to apologise but Connors refused. As a result, he was charged with contempt and given a 28 day prison sentence.

The judge added that the defendant would not be getting bail in the circumstances.

Bail for a previous offence was also revoked and he will appear again on April 10.