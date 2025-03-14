Man on sexual assault charge jailed for contempt of court in Derry
Michael Connors (29) of no fixed abode was appearing at Derry Magistrates Court on Friday charged with sexual assault following an incident that occurred on March 12.
Police initially received a call from a professional person that she had been assaulted by Connors.
She reported that Connors had allegedly grabbed her by the upper thigh before moving his hand further up, an incident that was said by police to be caught on CCTV.
While the facts were being read out, Connors claimed that there was no CCTV footage and began shouting and swearing.
District Judge Barney McElholm offered him the chance to apologise but Connors refused. As a result, he was charged with contempt and given a 28 day prison sentence.
The judge added that the defendant would not be getting bail in the circumstances.
Bail for a previous offence was also revoked and he will appear again on April 10.