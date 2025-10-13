Man ordered not to be within 20 miles of Derry Guildhall jailed for three months

A man who was ordered not to be within 20 miles of the Guildhall has been jailed.

James Doherty (35) of no fixed abode admitted assaulting a man and attempted criminal damage on April 28.

He also admitted three charges of breaching a Restraining Order in April and June.

The court heard the injured party was in a house when the defendant and another male demanded to be let in.

Bishop Street Courthouse.

The injured party refused and Doherty punched him.

The breaches of the Restraining Order occurred by the fact Doherty was in Derry.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client had 'an extensive record' and had become involved in 'the murky world of drugs.'

He said the incident occurred after a rumour went around that there was a sum of money in the premises.

As regards the Restraining Order the solicitor said that the previous District Judge, Barney McElholm, had imposed it to keep Doherty out of the city.

Doherty was jailed for 3 months.