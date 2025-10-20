Man pleads guilty to drug offences at Derry Crown Court

A man charged with drug offences has pleaded guilty to two charges at Derry Crown Court.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Patrick Nixon (29) of Swilly Gardens was charged with possessing a class A drug with intent to supply on May 8, 2029 and with being concerned in the offer to supply class A between May 1, 2018 and May 8, 2019.

When the charges were put to him he pleaded guilty to both charges.

Judge Roseanne McCormick KC said the defendant had a record and a pre-sentence report was ordered.

The case was adjourned until December 8 and the defendant released on continuing bail.