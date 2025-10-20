Man pleads guilty to drug offences at Derry Crown Court

By Court Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2025, 12:13 BST
A man charged with drug offences has pleaded guilty to two charges at Derry Crown Court.

Ryan Patrick Nixon (29) of Swilly Gardens was charged with possessing a class A drug with intent to supply on May 8, 2029 and with being concerned in the offer to supply class A between May 1, 2018 and May 8, 2019.

When the charges were put to him he pleaded guilty to both charges.

Judge Roseanne McCormick KC said the defendant had a record and a pre-sentence report was ordered.

The case was adjourned until December 8 and the defendant released on continuing bail.

