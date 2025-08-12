Man released on bail in absentia at Derry court due to illness

A man has been released on bail in his absence after Derry Magistrate's Court heard that he was in hospital at the minute suffering from pneumonia.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eamonn Barrett (46) of Beraghvale in Derry was on bail on a series of charges that were said to have occurred on December 8 last year.

Barrett was arrested on Sunday for breaching his curfew and removing his tag and also new charges of disorderly behaviour and drug offences that were said to have occurred on August 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before Barrett could be brought to court he was taken to hospital and detained there.

Court.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said on Tuesday that there would be no problem dealing with the case in the defendant's absence and by releasing him on bail the court could free up police resources.

Bail was agreed on condition Barrett does not enter Clon Elagh and has no contact with the alleged injured parties.

The case was adjourned until August 19 for an update.