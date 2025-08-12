Man released on bail in absentia at Derry court due to illness
Eamonn Barrett (46) of Beraghvale in Derry was on bail on a series of charges that were said to have occurred on December 8 last year.
Barrett was arrested on Sunday for breaching his curfew and removing his tag and also new charges of disorderly behaviour and drug offences that were said to have occurred on August 10.
Before Barrett could be brought to court he was taken to hospital and detained there.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said on Tuesday that there would be no problem dealing with the case in the defendant's absence and by releasing him on bail the court could free up police resources.
Bail was agreed on condition Barrett does not enter Clon Elagh and has no contact with the alleged injured parties.
The case was adjourned until August 19 for an update.