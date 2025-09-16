Man remanded after being charged with sexual assault on girl

A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court after being charged with two counts of sexual touching of a female under 16 years old.

Dean Gallagher (24) of no fixed abode was charged with two charges of sexual assault on a female under 16 years on September 15.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges at the Magistrate’s Court sitting on Tuesday.

During the hearing, Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey told the court that he had no questions as regards the connection, and added there would be no application for bail at this stage.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

He told the court that the defendant's address had been withdrawn while he was in custody and so there would be no application, but there would be at a later date.

District Judge Conor Heaney said in that case that he would remand Gallagher in custody to appear again before the court on October 9.