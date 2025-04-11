Man remanded in custody in Derry after claims regarding incident outside house
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
David Baronowski (33) of Broighter Court in Derry was charged with aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm on April 10.
He was also charged with possessing a knife, disorderly behavior and criminal damage to a tag on the same date.
The court was told that police were called by the alleged victim to say Baronowski was at his premises waving a knife around while he was in his house with his children.
The court heard that it was alleged by the man that the defendant had appeared at a window 'brandishing' a knife and attempting to stab.
When police arrived and arrested Baronowski they said they found a damaged electronic tag on him.
Bail was objected to on the grounds that the defendant would not abide by conditions.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman asked the officer if any knife had been found as his client denied having one and was told nothing had been found.
He said that there was no real description of the knife and it could have been a pocket knife, which is not illegal.
The barrister said that 'obviously there had been an altercation' but added that the defendant could be managed with conditions.
Deputy District Judge John Rea said it was not his place to adjudicate on the facts of the case.
He said in light of Baronowski's record, he was not minded to grant bail.
The defendant was remanded in custody to appear again on May 8.