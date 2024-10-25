Derry Courthouse

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on drugs charges following a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrates’ Court.

The man, who was granted anonymity due to the general threat existing, was charged with, on June 4 2020, offering to supply cannabis and, on June 10, 2020, possession of cocaine and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He was charged with, between June 24, 2020 and April 12 2021, possession of criminal property and transferring criminal property.

He was returned for trial on November 29.