Man returned for trial in Derry on a series of robbery and offensive weapon charges
Bradley Smith (23) of Coneyburrow in Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court in the city on Monday of this week.
He was charged with one count of robbery that was said to have occurred on January 2, 2024.
Smith was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, and was further charged with false imprisonment and assault all on the same date, January 2, 2024.
It was accepted during the hearing that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
Smith said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on September 29 and was remanded in custody during the court hearing on Monday.