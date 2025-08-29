Man returned for trial on domestic charges in Derry

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court following a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Gareth Doherty (26) of Moore Walk was charged with, between July and October 2024, non fatal strangulation, criminal damage to a door and TV, assault and domestic abuse, all allegedly against the same party.

It was accepted that there was a case to answer. There were no contrary submissions.

Doherty chose not to call any witnesses nor submit any statements.

He was returned for trial on September 26.