Man returned for trial on drugs charges in Derry
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a number of drug charges following a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court.
Ryan Nixon (29) of Swilly Gardens in Derry was charged with, on May 8, 2019, being in possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and being in possession of the drugs on the same date.
He was also charged with, between May 1, 2019 and May 8, 2019, being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
It was accepted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
He chose not to submit any statements and not to call any witnesses.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on October 9.