Man returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on domestic abuse charges
Caolan Roberts (25) of Greenwalk in Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Friday.
He faced a total of eight charges including three counts of assault against the same female on October 9 and November 1 last year.
He also faces a charge of non-fatal strangulation against the same female on October 9, as well as a threat to damage property, a charge of harassment and one of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on dates between June 30 and August 1 last year.
It was accepted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
Roberts said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on October 7 and remanded in continuing custody.