Man returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on drug charges
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on drug charges.
The man who had previously been granted anonymity appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry on Thursday.
He is charged with supplying Class B drugs between June 1 and October 11 last year.
He faces four other charges of possessing class B drugs on October 11, 2024.
The man said he did not want to make a statement or call any witnesses at this stage.
He was returned for trial on a date to be fixed.