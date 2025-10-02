Man returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on drug charges

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on drug charges.

The man who had previously been granted anonymity appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry on Thursday.

He is charged with supplying Class B drugs between June 1 and October 11 last year.

He faces four other charges of possessing class B drugs on October 11, 2024.

The man said he did not want to make a statement or call any witnesses at this stage.

He was returned for trial on a date to be fixed.