Man returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on drugs charges

By Court Reporter
Published 13th Aug 2025, 14:17 BST
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a number of drug charges following a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrates Court.

The man, who has previously been granted anonymity, was charged with a number of charges that included, amongst other similar offences, possession of class B drugs and offering to supply the same drugs.

He was further charged with being concerned in the supply of another class B drug and transferring criminal property.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between October 2021 and March 2023.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075placeholder image
It was accepted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions, during the hearing before the Magistrate’s Court in Derry on Wednesday.

The man chose not to call any witnesses and not to submit any statements.

The man was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on September 17 and was released on continuing bail.

