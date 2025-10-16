Man returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on drugs charges

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of drug charges.

Emmet Smith (31) of Rosskeen Park in Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court.

Smith faced a total of ten charges, including being concerned in an offer to supply of class A drugs on dates between November 11, 2022 and January 17, 2024.

He also faced charges of offering to supply Class B and C drugs on various dates between November 2022 and January 2024.

It was accepted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Smith said he did not wish to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage, the court was told during the sitting of the Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Smith was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on November 3, and was remanded in continuing custody

