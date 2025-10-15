Man returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on historical child sex abuse charges

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of historical sex offence charges.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim in the case, appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

He faced a total of 27 charges including six counts of indecent assault on a female under 13-years-of-age.

He also faced 10 charges of sexual assault on the same child as well as well as eight other sex assault charges.

The man was also charged with one count of gross indecency with a child and two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

All of the charges are alleged to have occurred between September 1, 2009 and June 30, 2012.

It was accepted that there was a case to answer. There were no contrary submissions.

The man said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on November 4 and released on bail.