Man returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on sexual assault charge

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a charge of sexual assault.

Luke McCrudden (38) of Woodside Heights in Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

He was charged with sexual assault on a female on August 4 last year.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

McCrudden was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on August 19 and released on bail.