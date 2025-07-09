Man returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on sexual assault charge

By Court Reporter
Published 9th Jul 2025, 16:37 BST
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a charge of sexual assault.

Luke McCrudden (38) of Woodside Heights in Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

He was charged with sexual assault on a female on August 4 last year.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

McCrudden was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on August 19 and released on bail.

