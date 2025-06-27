Man sentenced in Derry for cannabis drug offences

By Court Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:43 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been sentenced at Derry Magistrates Court in relation to a number of drug offences.

Kevin Booth (34) of Old School Lane in Derry was charged with, between November and December 2022, being in possession of and being concerned in the supply of cannabis after police searched his property on December 13, 2022.

During the search, police found three mobile phones, cannabis and a small, unmarked medicine bottle containing pills that were later determined to be Diazepam.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During interview, Booth answered no comment to most questions, but admitted to possession of the cannabis.

Court.placeholder image
Court.

Defence Barrister Sinead Rogan said that the messages found on the phones that was seized by police showed 'a group of friends dealing between each other'.

She also told the court that he had pleaded guilty and that he is now completely drug free.

Booth was sentenced to three months in custody, suspended for eighteen months.

Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice