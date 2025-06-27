Man sentenced in Derry for cannabis drug offences
Kevin Booth (34) of Old School Lane in Derry was charged with, between November and December 2022, being in possession of and being concerned in the supply of cannabis after police searched his property on December 13, 2022.
During the search, police found three mobile phones, cannabis and a small, unmarked medicine bottle containing pills that were later determined to be Diazepam.
During interview, Booth answered no comment to most questions, but admitted to possession of the cannabis.
Defence Barrister Sinead Rogan said that the messages found on the phones that was seized by police showed 'a group of friends dealing between each other'.
She also told the court that he had pleaded guilty and that he is now completely drug free.
Booth was sentenced to three months in custody, suspended for eighteen months.