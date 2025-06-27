Man sentenced in Derry for cannabis drug offences

A man has been sentenced at Derry Magistrates Court in relation to a number of drug offences.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Booth (34) of Old School Lane in Derry was charged with, between November and December 2022, being in possession of and being concerned in the supply of cannabis after police searched his property on December 13, 2022.

During the search, police found three mobile phones, cannabis and a small, unmarked medicine bottle containing pills that were later determined to be Diazepam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During interview, Booth answered no comment to most questions, but admitted to possession of the cannabis.

Court.

Defence Barrister Sinead Rogan said that the messages found on the phones that was seized by police showed 'a group of friends dealing between each other'.

She also told the court that he had pleaded guilty and that he is now completely drug free.

Booth was sentenced to three months in custody, suspended for eighteen months.