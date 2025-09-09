Man sentenced in Derry for harassment of social worker

By Court Reporter
Published 9th Sep 2025, 12:03 BST
A man who had 'major distrust' of social services has received a suspended sentence for harassment of a social worker.

Vernon Kee (54) of Actamullan Road in Castlederg had been convicted of harassment on dates between April 9 and April 24 last year.

Most Popular

The court heard that over that period of time Kee sent messages to a social worker including: ‘I have done my research, I know where you live', and 'I'll get you done'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When interviewed, Kee admitted speaking to the injured party but denied threats.

Court.placeholder image
Court.

A defence barrister said that Kee had not accepted his guilt in a pre-sentence report and displayed a mistrust of Social Services. He said that the defendant had made a statement against a social worker.

The barrister said that the defendant was intending to return to Donegal in the near future and would have no further contact with Social Services.

District Judge Conor Heaney said he was satisfied of Kee’s guilt, adding that Kee's attitude towards Social Services was a 'considerable cause of concern'.

Kee was given a three month sentence, suspended for two years and ordered to pay compensation of £250.

Related topics:DerryDonegal
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice