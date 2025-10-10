Man under threat jailed for drug offences in Derry

A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court for a number of drug offences.

The man, who was granted anonymity as there was 'a direct threat' against him, was charged with, between January 16 and January 25 2024, being concerned in the supply of class A and class C drugs, offering to supply the drugs and supplying them.

He was initially arrested after police stopped him during a routine patrol and spotted what appeared to be messages on his phone that indicated he was dealing drugs.

When interviewed, he denied the offences but later said that he was under threat and 'would be shot in the morning' by those he was involved with.

Defence Barrister Fergal McCormack said that his arrest had been a 'sobering experience', adding that the defendant had completed probation and been deemed to be at medium risk of reoffending.

District Judge Ted Magill said drugs are at 'epidemic levels' in the city, sentencing him to four months in custody.