Man who allegedly knocked partner's tooth out with punch before court

A man who allegedly punched his partner on the face knocking out her tooth has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Owen Maughan (30) of Drummard Close in Derry appeared charged with assaulting a female and two related charges that were said to have occurred on August 4.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

The court heard that police were called to an ongoing domestic incident and were told by a woman that her partner had punched her in the face causing her to lose a tooth.

She told police there had been an argument and the defendant had become angry and she asked him to leave.

She said that as well as assaulting her he had smashed an ornament and then 'begged' her not to phone the police.

When police spoke to Maughan he was said to be 'aggressive and verbally abusive' towards police.

While in custody, Maughan made a phone call to his father and was allegedly heard telling him to talk to the woman and was arrested for perverting the course of justice.

The court heard that Maughan had 'a limited record'.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that the defendant had an address some distance away from the alleged victim.

He said that the woman had attended court and wanted Maughan released.

District Judge Ted Magill released the defendant on bail to an address approved by police and he directed that Maughan is to have no contact whatsoever with the alleged injured party.

He will appear again on August 28.