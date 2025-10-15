A man who allegedly told his former partner 'I have a knife with your name on it' has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court and given three days in custody for contempt of court.

Shea McGeehan (20) of Strand Road appeared facing two sets of charges involving his former partner and another female.

McGeehan was charged with assaulting two females on July 6 this year. He also faced a series of charges that were said to have occurred on October 13.

He was charged with threatening to kill his former partner, using the electronic network to cause anxiety and possessing an offensive weapon namely a knife.

The court heard on October 13 the alleged victim's mother contacted police to say McGeehan had Facetimed her daughter and threatened her with a knife.

She said the defendant was outside the female's flat door, although the woman wasn't there.

He was said to have shown her a knife and claimed he knew she had someone else inside.

McGeehan was arrested and denied having a knife and claimed the woman had contacted him.

The court was also told about an incident on July 6 when the defendant was alleged to have approached the female in a night spot and she alleged he grabbed her by the neck, threw her to the ground and spat on her.

When her friend intervened he was alleged to have pushed her to the ground as well.

A police officer said the defendant had been on police bail in regards to this offence when the alleged new offences were said to have occurred.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that the defendant had been in a relationship with the woman and the break up 'was not easy'.

He said that if granted bail McGeehan's relatives would 'keep him on a tight leash'.

District Judge Ted Magill said his main concern was the fact that the new offences were alleged to have taken place while the defendant was already on bail.

He refused bail and McGeehan was remanded in custody to appear again on November 6.

As he was leaving the custody suite McGeehan shouted 'lying b-----d' and when challenged by the judge said he was not referring to him.

Judge Magill said he was not prepared to ignore that sort of behaviour and sentenced McGeehan to three days in custody for contempt of court.