Man who assaulted Derry hospital A&E doctor jailed

A man who assaulted a doctor in the Accident & Emergency ward in the city’s Altnagelvin Hospital has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Alex Crawford (26) of Kinsale Park in Derry admitted three charges of assault on the doctor, disorderly behaviour and resisting police on March 13 of this year.

During Friday’s sitting of the Magistrate’s Court, the court heard that around 3.15am an altercation took place in A&E with Crawford shouting at other patients and staff.

Then he stormed out, banging doors as he went only to return later.

Altnagelvin Hospital.

Crawford then went into another clinical area and started walking about, pulling back curtains in cubicles with other patients and invading their privacy.

A doctor approached and believed Crawford was under the influence of substances and in his pre-sentence report the defendant admitted he had been on a four day drink and drug binge.

The defendant continued to act aggressively and stuck his face into a doctors so close the doctor felt spit on his face.

The defendant then pushed the doctor and other staff tried to get him to leave before police arrived.

District Judge Ted Magill said that Crawford had behaved 'disgracefully' in the hospital.

He said he had no business being there and that the time 'is fast approaching' where deterrence takes precedence over the needs of defendants when it comes to hospital cases.

The judge said that the only thing preventing the imposition of the maximum sentence was Crawford's guilty plea.

Crawford was jailed for three months.