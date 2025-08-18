Man who breached bail by visiting alleged injured party before Derry court

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court following a breach of bail.

Owen Maughan (30) of Drummard Close in Derry had been on bail following a number of alleged domestic offences.

A part of his bail conditions included that he was to have no contact with the alleged injured party in the case.

He was arrested after a third party called police to inform them that Maughan was at the alleged injured party's address.

Following the first two calls, police failed to find him but discovered him following a third call.

Defence solicitor Conor McGurk told the court that Maughan had received a call from the alleged injured party and that he had 'foolishly' went to her address.

Maughan’s solicitor added that there had been no further offences committed.

Bail was granted at the hearing on Monday of this week and Maughan is due to appear again on August 28.