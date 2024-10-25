Man who broke partner’s jaw in domestic assault jailed at Derry Crown Court

Bishop Street Courthouse

A man who punched his partner of five years on the face with such force that she sustained a double fracture of her jaw has been jailed for two and a half years at the Crown Court in Derry.

Tomasz Korzeb, 33, whose address was given as care of Maghaberry Prison, had twenty-five previous criminal convictions, three of them for violence-related offences one of which was for assaulting his then wife in 2016.

He admitted assaulting his latest victim in their then Moss Park home on September 14 of last year.

Korzeb told the police service that he believed his partner’s facial injuries were self inflicted, the court was told on Friday.

A barrister for the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) told Judge Philip Babington that Korzeb's latest offence, which was aggravated by reason of domestic abuse, carried a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

He said the police were alerted to the assault by two members of the public who had dialled the 999 emergency number. One of the callers stated that they had witnessed the victim being punched to the ground by Korzeb and that she was covered in blood, Derry Crown Court heard.

The prosecutor said that prior to the assault Korzeb and his partner had been in their home in Galliagh where they had been socialising with friends.

After their friends had left Korzeb was said to have trashed the property, verbally abused his partner and dragged her around the house punching her, the court heard.

The prosecutor told that court that the victim was conveyed to Altnagelvin Hospital by the police service. She was assessed for her injuries and had swellings to both sides of her jaw and was unable to open her mouth fully, the court heard.

After she was x-rayed at Altnagelvin she was found to have sustained two fractures as a result of which she has since had a plate inserted in her jaw.

"It is accepted that this incident is not the first domestic incident between the parties but it does represent an escalation in that behaviour," he added.

In her personal statement the victim wrote that she still found it painful to chew and yawn as a result of the injuries she sustained, the court was told.

A defence barrister told Judge Babington that Korzeb, who has been assessed as being a high likelihood re-offender, intended to leave Northern Ireland when he's eventually released from prison.

He said that Korzeb was remorseful and regretted assaulting his victim. The barrister said although the offence was serious ‘it was not the worst of its kind’.

Jailing Korzeb Judge Babington said he had subjected his partner to ‘a very brutal assault’.

"This defendant simply appears to have lost it while probably under the influence of alcohol and drugs,” he said.

As well as jailing Korzeb Judge Babington imposed a Restraining Order for three years and told Korzeb, ‘if you break the order you can be sent to jail for up to five years’.