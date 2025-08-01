Man who called police 'Orange b******s' after they took him to Derry hospital sentenced

A Derry judge has said that abuse of police and hospital staff 'must stop' after a man appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behavior in Altnagelvin Hospital.

Ryan Johnston (35) of Fern Park in Derry was charged with the offence that occurred on May 18 this year.

Police were at his address following a breach of curfew and, while being taken to the police station, he became unconscious.

Police brought him to hospital following the suspected overdose and Johnston admitted to have taken drugs.

Altnagelvin Hospital.

He then proceeded to verbally abuse police and hospital staff, shouting at them and calling police 'Orange b------s'.

When questioned, Johnston claimed to have little recollection of the night and claimed to have no memory of committing the offences.

District Judge Ted Magill said that he has seen this behavior 'again and again', when police are required to take people to the hospital and are prevented from attending to other possible crimes, only to be verbally abused.

The judge said that a time is 'rapidly approaching' when deterrents have to take precedent over the individual.

He sentenced Johnston to three months in custody, suspended for two years.