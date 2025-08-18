Man who defrauded Autistic Society of almost £30,000 before Derry court

A man is due to be sentenced in September after he admitted defrauding the National Autistic Society of almost £30,000.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Timothy Glenn (49) of Barr Cregg in Claudy in County Derry appeared in court in the city on Monday.

Glenn was charged with fraud by abuse of position on dates between September 21, 2014 and September 7, 2021 for using a corporate credit card for personal spending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the charge was put to him he pleaded guilty and defence counsel Dean Mooney told the court that the amount of money involved was £29,800.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

A pre-sentence report was ordered by Judge Neil Rafferty at the hearing on Monday.

Judge Rafferty also told the defendant that he would be released on continuing bail while the pre-sentence report was prepared. The judge added however that this was no indication in terms of the the eventual outcome in the case.

The case was adjourned until September 29.