A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with a number of domestic and driving offences, including non-fatal strangulation and driving while drunk.

Ryan O'Kane (40) of no fixed abode was charged with, on July 19, criminal damage, assault causing actual bodily harm, non-fatal strangulation, driving with no insurance, driving while intoxicated, driving with no license and trespassing.

Police were initially called by a neighbour and, upon arrival, they found the injured party with bruising on her face and chin and redness on her neck.

O'Kane was alleged to have driven into the estate where she lives and slapped her in the face.

The injured party was then said to have run inside while O'Kane allegedly began kicking in the front door before breaking and climbing in the window.

O'Kane was then alleged to have slapped and kicked her in the head before allegedly attempting to strangle her and smashing her phone.

Police also found that O'Kane had no insurance and no driving license and gave an alcohol reading of 85mg.

When interviewed, O'Kane admitted to climbing in the window but denied any assault and driving offences, telling police that his friend drove him to the injured party's address. This, the court was told, was despite the fact that his friend was not at the scene.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott told the court on Monday that it was an 'extremely nasty' incident, but added that O'Kane has a 'very limited' record.

Bail was denied and he will appear again on August 14.