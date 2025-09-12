Man who had to be ejected from Derry to Belfast train jailed following disturbance

A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with assaulting police and disorderly behavior at Waterside train station.

Stephen Kemp (40) of Bonds Hill in Derry was charged with offences that occurred on July 23 this year.

Police were called after Kemp was reported to be trying to cause a disturbance at the North West Transport Hub. Kemp was refusing to leave a train going to Belfast.

Police tried to get him to leave the train but were told 'you will need an army' to get him off.

When police removed him he assaulted one of the officers, hitting him in the face.

Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that Kemp has been trying to get to Belfast to deal with a banking issue but had had too much to drink.

He added that Kemp had pleaded guilty and 'has a very limited record'.

He was given a sentence of two months in custody.