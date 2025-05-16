Man who levelled homophobic slurs at police at disturbance at Derry B&B gets probation
Adam Hegarty (25) of Inishowen Gardens in Derry admitted four counts of assault on police and one count of disorderly behaviour that occurred on February 19 this year.
Derry Magistrates’ Court was told on Friday that police were called to a report of a disturbance at a bed and breakfast (B&B) in Spencer Road in the Waterside.
When they attended the B&B Hegarty became abusive to police and struggled with them, the court heard.
He grappled with one officer pulling his armoured vest and spat in the face of another, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that his client was embarrassed by the incident and wished to apologise for his behaviour.
He told the court that the offences committed by the defendant has occurred after a break-up with his partner which he had taken very badly.
District Judge Ted Magill said that Hegarty was charged with assaulting police aggravated by hatred.
He said that 'there is no room for hate and prejudice' as we have enough of it as it stands.
The judge said if he had made his homophobic slurs in the context of a gay pride event he would be going straight to prison.
He also told Hegarty that spitting in someone's face during the pandemic would have attracted an immediate custodial sentence.
The District Judge sentenced Hegarty to 18 months probation.