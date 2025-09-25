Man who made 'general nuisance' of himself in Waterloo Street in Derry city centre jailed

A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrates’ Court for a disorderly behaviour charge.

Ryan Doherty (23) of Clon Dara in Derry admitted charges of disorderly behaviour, resisting police and possessing class C drugs on June 21 this year.

The court heard that police officers were alerted by Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) operators to a man making a 'general nuisance' of himself in Waterloo Street in the city centre.

When police arrived Doherty had left the scene but a short time later was involved in an issue with a taxi driver.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Police searched him and found four class C tablets on his person.

As he was being arrested he resisted police, the court heard.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman told Derry Magistrates’ Court that his client had pleaded guilty at an early stage.

He further told the court that the disorderly behaviour hadn't gone 'beyond the verbal stage'.

Doherty was jailed for three months.