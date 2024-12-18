Man who posted about Derry & Strabane Mayor branded 'racist conspiracy theorist' by judge

A man who posted messages about the Mayor of Derry and Strabane has been described by a judge as 'a right wing, racist conspiracy theorist'.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Barry McIntyre (31) of Miller Street in Derry was charged with two counts of abuse of the communication network of May 2 and May 4.

At a contested hearing on Tuesday at Derry Magistrate's Court the defendant gave evidence on his own behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the court he was 'entitled to express my opinions', and said the posts were for 'education and entertainment'.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, SDLP Lilian Seenoi-Barr. Photo: George Sweeney.

McIntyre claimed posts referring to the former SDLP leader Colum Eastwood were made because of his support for the Covid vaccine, which he claimed had killed many people.

Under cross-examination, the defendant denied having an issue with the Mayor, denied having an issue with her colour, or the fact that she was a woman.

He defended his post stating the Mayor was 'close to death' by stating that she had lived over halfway of her life span.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said a post stating she was leaving the city 'dead or alive' was simply stating a fact that everyone leaves dead or alive.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr with Colum Eastwood MP at an event held previously in Derry. Photo: George Sweeney.

McIntyre went on to describe Kenyan-born Lilian Senoi Barr as 'a terrorist' and tried to defend a post that talked of 'the blacks taking over'.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the Covid vaccine had saved 'countless lives'.

The judge said the posts were 'filthy, threatening, abusive language' and were clearly in breach of the communications legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finding McIntyre guilty on both counts, he said that the contest had been 'a complete waste of the court's time'.

McIntyre will be sentenced on February 14 after a pre-sentence report is prepared.

Commenting after McIntyre’s conviction, Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said there was no place in our city racist threats.

"Lilian has already proven what a capable and compassionate public representative she is through her time as our Mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No threats have ever deterred her or me from doing our jobs standing up for the people of Derry.

“I regret that some narrow-minded people have put themselves in jeopardy by foolishly posting menacing and abusive threats. I am glad that the matter has now been dealt with,” Mr Eastwood said.