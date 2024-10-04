Man who rammed other car then got aggressive sentence at Derry court
Kevin Cavanagh (47) of Demesne Avenue was charged with, on June 2 this year, dangerous driving, driving without a license, driving without insurance, assault, possession of cannabis, failure to provide a breath specimen, driving while unfit, criminal damage and disorderly behavior.
The court heard that Cavanagh was driving his wife's car at the time of the offences and as well as dangerous driving after he rammed the other vehicle he 'offered to fight and took up a fighting stance'.
Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said that the incident was preceded by a severe decline in Cavanagh's mental health but added that he is now seeking help for it.
He was sentenced to four months in custody, suspended for two years and fined £700. He was also banned from driving for 12 months and order to pay compensation of £500.