Man who sexually assaulted 16-year-old during Christmas night out jailed in Derry

A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrates Court after he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl at a Christmas night out in what a judge described as a 'betrayal' of trust.

Human Bhargava (44) of Birch Hill in Derry was charged with three sexual offences that occurred on December 8, 2022 when, at a Christmas party, he touched the injured party in an inappropriate manor.

Bhargava and the injured party, who was 16 at the time, had been talking earlier in the night and she said he had placed his hands on her chest.

Later, on the dance-floor, he grabbed her from behind and again touched her inappropriately.

The injured party later went out with a male friend for a cigarette and told him what had happened, describing it as 'weird'.

Bhargava followed her outside and put his hand under her top, later approaching her again as she waited for a taxi and asking her to dance.

Defence Barrister Stephen Mooney said that there are two categories of offenders: 'people who are bad' and 'good people who have done something very bad', describing this incident as the latter.

He said that Bhargava had no record and had 'never been in trouble in his life', telling the court that he had developed a drinking pattern that had led to the offences taking place.

He described him as 'remorseful' and said his memory of the incident was 'non-existent', adding that the had pleaded guilty.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that Bhargava had pleaded guilty the morning of the contest, but in the months preceding this, the injured party would have believed that she would have to give evidence in court, with all the stress that that brought with it.

He said the 'outright human betrayal' was also a 'very aggravating factor' as Bhargava had known the injured party since she was a child.

He described the victim impact statement as a 'very disturbing document' and said that the maximum sentence of six months was 'wholly inadequate'.

Bhargava was sentenced to four months in custody with seven years on the sex offenders register and ordered to pay the injured party £1000 in compensation.