Man who shouted at staff in Derry bar after being barred over pub fight fined

Derry Magistrate's Court heard today how after a man was barred from a Waterside bar returned a short time later and put staff in fear they were going to be assaulted.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Che Ryan (30) of Ebrington Terrace in Derry admitted one charge of being disorderly in licensed premises on February 27, 2024.

The court heard police were called to Duke's bar at about 7.30pm to a report of two men fighting outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fight ended before police arrived and both men, Ryan being one of them, were told they were barred from the premises.

Court

At around 8.30pm Ryan returned to the bar and started shouting, putting staff in fear.

The defendant ran off when police arrived but was detained.

The court heard that Ryan had 14 previous convictions.

Defence counsel Fergal McCormack accepted that the offence was at 'the higher end' of the scale.

He said Ryan had pleaded guilty and was in full-time employment.

Ryan was fined £250.