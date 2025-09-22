Man who slapped homelessness charity worker jailed for five months

A man who slapped a homelessness charity worker in Belfast city centre has been jailed for five months.

Damien Young attacked the victim while he was stopped in traffic over demands for coffee, prosecutors said.

The 59-year-old also threw a wine bottle at a police car in a separate drunken outburst.

Young, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to common assault, attempted criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

Court

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the victim was targeted while he was stopped on Great Victoria Street on September 17.

He works for the Welcome Organisation and recognised the defendant as one of those who uses its services.

Young approached the man’s van requesting coffee, but was informed it could not be provided at that point due to traffic.

A Crown lawyer said the defendant then reached through the vehicle’s window and slapped the victim across the face, knocking off his glasses.

Two days later, Young was spotted on Donegall Square North.

When they stopped he threw a wine bottle which smashed against their vehicle, the court heard.

As the officers got out, Young allegedly became volatile and shouted “f***ing rats” in front of members of the public.

With the defendant understood to have amassed more than 450 previous convictions, defence barrister Michael Boyd conceded his criminal record is ‘quite staggering’.

Mr Boyd added: “He has spent much of his life on the streets.”

District Judge Steven Keown stressed the circumstances of the latest offences were more than just sad.

But imposing five months custody, Mr Keown added: “It's one thing to be drunk and disorderly, but it’s another to be attacking people who are trying to help him.”